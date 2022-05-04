BENTON COUNTY (KNWA/KFTA) — Heavy rainfall has made its way to Northwest Arkansas and is expected to continue throughout the evening on May 4.

The following roads have closed in Benton County due to flooding:

Cozy Corners Road – Closed at the intersection of Arkotex Road.

Sawmill Road – Closed

Dawn Hill East Road – Closed from the intersection of Lake Forrest Heights Road to Taylor Orchard Road

Butler Road – Closed

Canterbury Lane – Closed from the intersection of Dawn Hill East to Country Club Lane

Spanker Creek – Closed at the low water crossing

S Pleasant Valley Road – Closed from the intersection of Malone Road to Highway 12

This list will be updated.