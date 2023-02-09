BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A former Benton County deputy has been fired after an internal investigation led to his arrest.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, on Feb. 2 at approximately 11:40 a.m., Sheriff Shawn Holloway received reports of inappropriate behavior toward another employee by one of his deputies.

An internal and criminal investigation was opened immediately and at approximately 2 p.m., Matthew Cline was fired based on facts obtained during the investigation, the sheriff’s office says.

Sheriff Holloway also submitted paperwork to CLEST for the decertification of Cline.

As a result of the criminal investigation, charges were brought against Cline on allegations of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree. He turned himself in on Feb. 8 and was booked into jail on a $20,000 bond.

Sheriff Holloway says he is “deeply disturbed” by the former deputy’s actions and “does not condone this type of behavior.”