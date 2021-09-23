Former Benton County judge arrested for third-offense DWI

Robert Clinard, 71, was cited for driving while intoxicated third-offense, careless or prohibited driving, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident, according to the Rogers Police Department. | Benton County Sheriff’s Office

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A former Benton County judge was arrested on Tuesday for driving while intoxicated after allegedly leaving the scene of a traffic accident.

Robert Clinard, 71, was cited for driving while intoxicated-third offense, careless or prohibited driving, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident, according to the Rogers Police Department.

According to police, Clinard blew a .297 BAC.

He was arrested on Tuesday after the Rogers Police Department responded to Ross Dress for Less on N. 46th Street at around 5:07 p.m. for a report of a private property collision in which one of the involved vehicles, a white 2016 Ford Expedition, left the scene.

According to a police report, an officer stopped the Expedition in the parking lot of Malco Cinema and approached the driver, later identified as Clinard, who “appeared confused about how to roll down the window.”

The officer eventually opened the passenger door to speak with Clinard, the report states, and “observed the interior of the vehicle smelled strongly of intoxicating beverages.”

Clinard reportedly denied being involved in a collision.

The report notes his speech was “profoundly slurred” and Clinard appeared to have urinated in his clothes. Clinard told police he had “two beers” sometime in the morning.

Clinard was ordered to exit the vehicle, and the officer observed he had “great difficulty maintaining his balance, and nearly fell several times.”

He was placed under arrested for DWI and transported to the Benton County Jail for a breath test, which displayed a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.297.

Clinard reportedly declined to take a second test.

He was booked into the Benton County Jail to be held until sober, police said.