BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A former Bentonville youth pastor has been arrested on a charge of sexual indecency with a child, according to Nathan Smith, Benton County Prosecutor.

According to authorities, Keenan Hord, 32, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Benton County Jail. He previously worked at First Baptist Church in Bentonville.

According to Smith, the church contacted the child abuse hotline immediately upon hearing of allegations against Hord. The church is reportedly cooperating with the investigation.

Hord is scheduled to have a bond hearing at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this investigation, contact the Bentonville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division non-emergency number at (479) 271-3170.