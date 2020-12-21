Former Clinton home in Fayetteville closing as museum

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The northwest Arkansas home that Bill and Hillary Clinton first lived in as a married couple is closing as a museum, at least temporarily.

Fayetteville’s Advertising and Promotions Commission decided in September to scale back programming at the Clinton House Museum.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that exhibits for 2021 have been canceled and most of the staff has been laid off. But the museum’s board is hopeful the facility could eventually reopen.

The Clintons lived in the home in Fayetteville when they both taught law at the University of Arkansas in the 1970s.