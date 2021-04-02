Former EJ Ball Building sells for $10.5 million

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The former EJ Ball Building in downtown Fayetteville has been sold for $10.5 million, according to a release from Newmark Moses Tucker Partners (NMTP), the company responsible for its renovation and management.

The release says the building was purchased in 2016 by Tower Square of Fayetteville, LLC and Bradford Square of Arkansas, LLC. It was then, that the building underwent a complete renovation.

“We can’t thank our partners and investors enough for their trust and commitment in this venture. Projects like this are a true testament of our firm’s mission statement and overall impact on the community,” said Chris Moses, President & Chief Executive Officer of Newmark Moses Tucker Partners.

“Revitalization of 112 West Center was one of the first significant projects for Moses Tucker in Fayetteville and one that aligned with our philosophy and focus on the downtown urban core,” said Greyson Skokos, Associate Director of NMTP.

Moses and Skokos represented the seller. Britnee Stearman of The Griffin Company Commercial represented the buyer, LFKDF LLC of Jonesboro. Robert Jones and Donald Smith are listed as officers of LFKDF, according to the Secretary of State’s website.

