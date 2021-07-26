Former Lowell officer of the year involved in Fayetteville standoff, history of drugs, guns

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local man involved in a police standoff in Fayetteville on Friday was arrested and charged with numerous drug and firearms offenses nearly four months ago, according to court documents.

The 2015 Lowell Police Officer of the Year, Skylar Houston, is at a local hospital, according to Fayetteville Police Department Sgt. Tony Murphy.

Houston, 29, was involved in a seven-hour police standoff at the McDonald’s parking lot on Joyce Boulevard on Friday afternoon, July 23.

According to Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds in a press release Saturday, officers initially responded to a suicide threat call, and that evolved into a standoff between the officers and Houston.

Police got Houston out of the vehicle by using tear gas — but he held a gun to his head. Officers shot him with pepper balls, but Houston headed to an adjacent business. After being shot by police, Houston got up and ran toward officers where they later TASED him and took him into custody.

The two Fayetteville police officers who shot Houston are on paid administrative leave, according to police officials.

Officer Chase Harris (L) & Officer Jon Haydon (R)

HUNTSVILLE RESIDENT SKYLAR HOUSTON ARRESTED FOR:

Theft by receiving (firearm)

Criminal conspiracy

Unlawful use of a communication device

Carrying a weapon

SKYLAR HOUSTON, APRIL 1 ARREST

On April 1, 2021, Houston was arrested in Washington County. He’s been charged with 10 felony violations. This is an open case.

Skylar Houston was booked into the Washington County jail on April 1. | Courtesy: Washington County Jail.

Drugs and firearms

Trafficking controlled substance (methamphetamine)

Deliver meth cocaine > 10 grams < 200 grams (violation date Mar. 31, 2021)

Possession with purpose to deliver controlled substance (psilocybin mushrooms), schedule I & II >2 grams < 28 grams

Possession with purpose to deliver controlled substance (Xanax), schedule IV & V >200 grams <400 grams

Possession with purpose to deliver controlled substance (marijuana)/LSD), schedule VI > 4 ounces < 25 pounds (2 X)

Possession drug paraphernalia manufacture meth cocaine

Proximity enhanced penalty for 5-64-401 (B felony)

Theft by receiving — firearm <$2,500

Houston was accused of being in possession of 4,000 grams of meth (8.8 pounds), 1,500 Xanax pills, mushrooms, several pounds of marijuana, baggies, scales, three handguns, and large amounts of cash with the purpose to deliver the controlled substances, according to court documents.

According to the documents, Houston committed the offenses within 1,000 feet of a designated school bus stop.

Skylar Houston, 29, caught on camera near a shooting location in Fayetteville. | Courtesy: Washington County court documents

An arrest warrant was issued on June 18, 2021 (arrested on June 29), for violation of bond conditions. The court found, “the Defendant willfully violated reasonable conditions imposed on his release … was in possession of a firearm and associating with a felon in the vicinity of [a] shooting.” The two-page document concludes, “that failure to comply with the terms of this Order will result in the Defendant’s bond being revoked and a warrant being issued for his arrest.”

Houston was released on bond on July 1, 2021.

Jason Gremard, 45. Washington County Detention Center booking photo 6/17/2021.

The parole violation involved a June 17, 2021 shooting that Fayetteville police responded to at the 2400 block of Jeremiah Place. During the investigation, officers obtained video from a home near the shooting and identified Houston in the footage. The other person in the video was Jason Gremard, 45, a convicted felon.

Gremard was booked into the Washington County Detention Center for terroristic act/threat, aggravated assault, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, discharging weapons. According to court documents, the video shows Houston in a driveway with Gremard and possessing a firearm, hence, grounds for bond revocation.

Houston’s case is scheduled for a continuance to September 14, 2021, at the Washington County Courthouse.

