Former Rogers substitute teacher arrested for rape

Victim was between 14 and 18 years old

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A former Rogers substitute school teacher has been arrested for rape-forcible fondling, by Fayetteville police.

Richard Forcht, 72, of Fayetteville, was booked on Wednesday, February 3, into the Washington County Detention Center. His bond is set at $15,000.

The victim is older than 14 years old but younger than 18, according to Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett.

The Rogers Public Schools is aware of the arrest.