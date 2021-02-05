Former Rogers substitute teacher arrested for rape

Victim was between 14 and 18 years old

Washington County Detention Center booking photo, Richard Forcht. 2/3/2021.

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A former Rogers substitute school teacher has been arrested for rape-forcible fondling, by Fayetteville police.

Richard Forcht, 72, of Fayetteville, was booked on Wednesday, February 3, into the Washington County Detention Center. His bond is set at $15,000.

The victim is older than 14 years old but younger than 18, according to Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett.

The Rogers Public Schools is aware of the arrest.

“Although the charges are not related to his work here, these charges are very concerning and he will not continue to be a substitute teacher. The last time he worked in our district was in November. Our substitutes are provided by ESS, a company that provides substitutes throughout the area and performs their background checks. We will work closely with them to ensure the safety of our students.” 

 Rogers Public Schools Communications Director Ashley Kelley Siwiec

