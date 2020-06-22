Former UA daycare worker charged with sexual assault of 2 toddlers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A former daycare worker at the University of Arkansas’ Jean Tyson Child Development Study Center was charged Monday with sexual assault involving two children.

Joseph O’Neill, 31, faces two counts of second-degree sexual assault both felonies, according to documents filed in Washington County Circuit Court Monday.

The documents state O’Neill engaged in sexual contact with another person by forcible compulsion.

Documents say the sexual acts involve two 3-year-old children.

O’Neill was arrested on May 4 for two counts of sexual indecency with a child and one count of rape. He was later released on a $50,000 bond.

O’Neill was a staff member at the center, which provides early childhood education programs for infants to 5-year-olds.

The Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division is assisting the investigation.