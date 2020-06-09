Former VA pathologist expected to change plea, jury trial canceled

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The jury trial in the case of Dr. Robert Levy, 53, accused of working while impaired at the Veteran’s Healthcare System of the Ozarks, has been canceled, according to court documents on Tuesday.

A change of plea hearing is now set for Thursday, June 11 at 2:30 p.m.

Levy previously pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, which include three counts of manslaughter. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 524 years in prison and a $7 million fine.

The hearing on June 11 will be accessible via video conference only.