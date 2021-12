FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are searching for a murder suspect that they say should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Hakim Williams, 19, is wanted for First Degree Murder for the shooting death of Jeremiah Tabut, also 19.

Anyone with information regarding Williams’ whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or 479-709-5000 and not to approach him.

Reward-eligible tips (up to $1,000) can be submitted to Fort Smith Crime Stoppers by phone at 78-CRIME.