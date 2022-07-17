BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Best Friends Animal Society of Northwest Arkansas is creating a unique opportunity for adoptable pets to meet a new home with a dog pool party.

A partnership with CoolWag, an NWA dog daycare, created an enjoyable way for dog owners to bring their dogs to meet a new dog, and for prospective dog owners to meet adoptable dogs cooling off.

The laid-back environment helps adoptable pets show people their fun and true personality and is a great way to introduce a new family pet to a current one according to Marketing Director of NWA Best Friends, Linda Deberry.

“It’s really an opportunity for a bunch of people to come and meet a bunch of our foster animals at once,” Deberry said, “and have a good time doing it a lot of people adopting a dog already have a dog so it’s really important to them that their new dog gets along with their current dog.”

Next weekend is National Adoption Weekend, causing adoption fees to be waived starting Saturday, July 23.