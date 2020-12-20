Found state championship rings returned to owner

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Early in December we told you about the story of a man finding two state championship rings. Since then, the owner has been located.

Jett Loenneke ran cross country for Huntsville high school and won the two state championship rings in 2018 and 2019.

The day after Thanksgiving, Darius Anderson was giving out meals to people in need around Fayetteville when a stranger handed him those same rings.

Anderson reached out to Fox 24 to tell the story of how he got the rings.

“I want people to pay it forward because you may find something and it may be a blessing to you but it may be someone else’s blessing that was lost,” Anderson said.

Loenneke said believes the rings were stolen from his car.

“I’m glad that he found them and was able to give them to me,” Loenneke said, “I’m glad they are in my hands instead of someone else’s getting sold.”