Found state championship rings returned to owner

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Early in December we told you about the story of a man finding two state championship rings. Since then, the owner has been located.

Jett Loenneke ran cross country for Huntsville high school and won the two state championship rings in 2018 and 2019.

The day after Thanksgiving, Darius Anderson was giving out meals to people in need around Fayetteville when a stranger handed him those same rings.

Anderson reached out to Fox 24 to tell the story of how he got the rings.

“I want people to pay it forward because you may find something and it may be a blessing to you but it may be someone else’s blessing that was lost,” Anderson said.

Loenneke said believes the rings were stolen from his car.

“I’m glad that he found them and was able to give them to me,” Loenneke said, “I’m glad they are in my hands instead of someone else’s getting sold.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers