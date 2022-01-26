Four NWA restaurants featured as finalists in Arkansas Food Hall of Fame categories

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Food Hall of Fame announced its finalists for various categories Tuesday, Jan. 25 in the 2022 induction.
The five categories are the Hall of Fame, Proprietor of the Year, Food-Themed Event, Gone But Not Forgotten, and People’s Choice.
Those from Northwest Arkansas listed as a finalist for the Hall of Fame include Herman’s Ribhouse in Fayetteville and Neal’s Cafe in Springdale, while Rob Nelson of Tusk & Trotter in Bentonville is up for Proprietor of the Year and James at the Mill in Johnson earned a Gone But Not Forgotten nod.
The full list of Hall of Fame finalists include:
- Colonial Steakhouse, Pine Bluff
- Dairy King, Portia
- Dixie Pig, Blytheville
- Herman’s Ribhouse, Fayetteville
- K Hall & Sons Produce, Little Rock
- Kream Kastle Drive-In, Blytheville
- Lindsey’s Hospitality and Barbecue, North Little Rock
- Neal’s Cafe, Springdale
- Ohio Club, Hot Springs
- Stoby’s, Conway
- The Faded Rose, Little Rock
The finalists for Gone But Not Forgotten include:
- Cajuns Wharf, Little Rock
- Coy’s Steakhouse, Hot Springs
- James at the Mill, Johnson
- The Villa Italian Restaurant, Little Rock
Those up for Proprietor of the Year include:
- Capi Peck, Trios in Little Rock
- David Stobaugh, Stoby’s in Conway
- James Woods, Woods Place in Camden
- Jamie McAfee, Pine Bluff Country Club in Pine Bluff
- Jim Keet, Taziki’s, Petit & Keet, Cypress Social, Waldo’s Chicken & Beer, Count Porkula, Big Bad Breakfast, Blueprint on 3rd in Little Rock
- Rob Nelson, Tusk & Trotter in Bentonville
Finalists for Food-Themed Events include:
- Magnolia Blossom Festival and World Championship Steak Cook-Off, Magnolia
- Mt. Nebo Chicken Fry, Dardanelle
- World’s Championship Duck Gumbo, Stuttgart
The People’s Choice award is voted by Arkansans and will be announced during the hybrid ceremony on Feb 7 at 4:30 p.m.
To register for the virtual event, click here.