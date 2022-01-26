Four NWA restaurants featured as finalists in Arkansas Food Hall of Fame categories

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Food Hall of Fame announced its finalists for various categories Tuesday, Jan. 25 in the 2022 induction.

The five categories are the Hall of Fame, Proprietor of the Year, Food-Themed Event, Gone But Not Forgotten, and People’s Choice.

Those from Northwest Arkansas listed as a finalist for the Hall of Fame include Herman’s Ribhouse in Fayetteville and Neal’s Cafe in Springdale, while Rob Nelson of Tusk & Trotter in Bentonville is up for Proprietor of the Year and James at the Mill in Johnson earned a Gone But Not Forgotten nod.

The full list of Hall of Fame finalists include:

Colonial Steakhouse, Pine Bluff

Dairy King, Portia

Dixie Pig, Blytheville

Herman’s Ribhouse, Fayetteville

K Hall & Sons Produce, Little Rock

Kream Kastle Drive-In, Blytheville

Lindsey’s Hospitality and Barbecue, North Little Rock

Neal’s Cafe, Springdale

Ohio Club, Hot Springs

Stoby’s, Conway

The Faded Rose, Little Rock

The finalists for Gone But Not Forgotten include:

Cajuns Wharf, Little Rock

Coy’s Steakhouse, Hot Springs

James at the Mill, Johnson

The Villa Italian Restaurant, Little Rock

Those up for Proprietor of the Year include:

Capi Peck, Trios in Little Rock

David Stobaugh, Stoby’s in Conway

James Woods, Woods Place in Camden

Jamie McAfee, Pine Bluff Country Club in Pine Bluff

Jim Keet, Taziki’s, Petit & Keet, Cypress Social, Waldo’s Chicken & Beer, Count Porkula, Big Bad Breakfast, Blueprint on 3rd in Little Rock

Rob Nelson, Tusk & Trotter in Bentonville

Finalists for Food-Themed Events include:

Magnolia Blossom Festival and World Championship Steak Cook-Off, Magnolia

Mt. Nebo Chicken Fry, Dardanelle

World’s Championship Duck Gumbo, Stuttgart

The People’s Choice award is voted by Arkansans and will be announced during the hybrid ceremony on Feb 7 at 4:30 p.m.

