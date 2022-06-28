NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — It’s almost time for fireworks and many will want to get out and celebrate Independence Day by seeing the different displays Northwest Arkansas has to offer.

Below you can find a list of dates and locations of firework shows in the region:

July 1, Pocola

On July 1 the skies will light up for our spectacular firework show at Choctaw Casino & Resort. Show starts around 9:45 p.m.

July 1 and 2 enjoy free live music in the Grand Lobby. On July 1, DJ Gary Wayne will perform and on July 2, sing and dance along to MJ and The Geezers acoustic band. Both performances start at 8 p.m.

On July 2-4, guests can participate in “Red, White & Win” drawings. Every hour from 2–11 p.m. guests can have a chance at a new vehicle.

July 2, Fayetteville

The City of Fayetteville publishes approved firework displays so that residents can make accommodations for individuals and animals affected by displays. The Fire Marshal’s Office and the Arkansas State Fire Marshal have approved fireworks permits for two professional fireworks displays:

Saturday, July 2, approximately 8:30 p.m. at Paradise Valley Golf and Athletic Club, 3728 Old Missouri Rd. (Rain date: Sunday, July 3 at 8:30 p.m.)

Monday, July 4, approximately 9:15 p.m. at Fayetteville Country Club, 3335 Country Club Dr. (Rain date: Tuesday, July 5, at 9:15 p.m.)

July 3, Bella Vista

The City of Bella Vista’s annual fireworks display, sponsored by the City of Bella Vista and Discover Bella Vista, will be held just after dark on Sunday, July 3 at the park below Loch Lomond dam on Glasgow Road.

The display is open to the public, and Bella Vista Police will be directing vehicles for parking starting at 5:30 p.m.

Bella Vista says those coming to the show and those living in the area should expect heavier traffic for the event, and more time should be allotted for travel. Parking is not allowed on the city streets rights-of-way, and drivers should obey all no parking signs in the area.

July 3, Rogers

Fireworks at the Crosses. Cross Church at Pinnacle Hills invites the public to the 15th annual Baptism and Fireworks at the Crosses.

Beginning at 5 p.m., there will be several food trucks available, as well as entertainment. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets for a picnic on the lawn. Fireworks begin at dusk.

July 4, Rogers