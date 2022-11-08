SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fred Astaire Dance Studios announced Tuesday it has opened its third location in Northwest Arkansas—this time in Springdale.

A press release says the studio aims to enrich lives through the power of dance by offering ballroom and Latin dance lessons for all ages and abilities, with or without a partner.

“We are excited to be in Springdale and to provide another wonderful place for people to dance,” said co-owner Ray Waite. “Now that summer is over and people are looking for indoor activities, we are hoping to have a full ballroom at our Social Dance events every Thursday evening.”

The newest studio, located inside Ozark Center Point Place at 5320 W Sunset Avenue, Suite 169 in Springdale, reportedly features a 5,000 sq. ft. dance floor.

It is open Monday-Friday from 12-8 p.m. for one-on-one lessons with a certified dance instructor, groups for different levels and social dance each week.

For more information, visit www.fredastaire.com/springdale.