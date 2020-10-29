Free ‘Coco’ screenings scheduled at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Walton Arts Center & Walmart AMP are partnering with the Fayetteville Chamber to offer free screenings of Coco on Sunday, November 1.

The award-winning Disney film will be screened in Baum Walker Hall at the Walton Arts Center.

The movie will be available in English at 1 p.m. and Spanish at 6 p.m.

Admission is free, and door prizes will also be given out.

Click here to learn more about the venue’s COVID-19 guidelines and how you can reserve your tickets for Sunday.