FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Walmart Supercenter on Mall Avenue in Fayetteville will be hosting former Arkansas running back Darren McFadden and current running back Rocket Sanders for a free family fun event, according to a press release.

The free Family Football Event will take place from 4:30-8:30 p.m. on October 19 and a meet and greet with McFadden and Sanders starting at 6:30 p.m.

They will be signing autographs and taking photos for the first 100 people in line, the release said.

There will be free samples offered, entertainment from DJ Brock Entertainment, face painting, a football toss, and a chalk artist creating a custom design in the Walmart parking lot.