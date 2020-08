ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank is holding a free food distribution event in Rogers on Wednesday.

The food will be distributed at Goodwill at 4301 South Dixieland Road from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. while supplies last.

The NWA Food Bank is holding the event in partnership with Goodwill and The Pack Shack.