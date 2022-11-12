NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — All three locations of Cross Church parishes are giving out a holiday meal to families in need on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Blessing Baskets Food Distribution are boxes put together by Cross Church volunteers. Cross Church estimates they will give food away to 2,000 families who are food insecure for the Thanksgiving holiday.

People can get their baskets after the service each family receives their blessing basket the Cross Church website states.

On Sunday, Springdale and Fayetteville campuses will be distributed at 2 p.m. The Pinnacle Hills Campus will distribute the Blessing Baskets at 2:30 p.m.

Cross Church has distributed its Blessing Baskets since 1992.