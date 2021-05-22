Free Mom Hugs group holds Pride Ride in Fayetteville

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People in Fayetteville took part in a “Pride Ride” to show solidarity with the LGBTQ community.

Kara Richardson is the state chapter leader for Free Mom Hugs, a group that makes it a mission to support this community.

She says the goal is to let people know they’re loved, no matter who they love.

“Just accept people for who they are and fight anger with love, and we’re here to support you, and if you feel alone, just know we’ve got a bunch of moms here rooting for you,” Richardson said.

Richardson says this is the first Free Mom Hugs event since the pandemic started.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers