Free Mom Hugs group holds Pride Ride in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People in Fayetteville took part in a “Pride Ride” to show solidarity with the LGBTQ community.

Kara Richardson is the state chapter leader for Free Mom Hugs, a group that makes it a mission to support this community.

She says the goal is to let people know they’re loved, no matter who they love.

“Just accept people for who they are and fight anger with love, and we’re here to support you, and if you feel alone, just know we’ve got a bunch of moms here rooting for you,” Richardson said.

Richardson says this is the first Free Mom Hugs event since the pandemic started.