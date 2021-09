ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The sixth annual Frisco Inferno returned to downtown Rogers over the weekend.

The event is a barbecue competition and food tasting that supports the city’s Rotary Club.

Organizers say the event is a way to help people in the community.

“All the proceeds, all the net proceeds, from this event go to fund all the missions of the Rotary Club of Downtown Rogers,” Rick McLeod with the club said.

The event wrapped up Saturday night with live music in Railyard Park.