FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There is a plethora of events happening at the 27th Annual MLK Holiday Celebration this weekend leading all the way up to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16.

The Northwest Arkansas Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Council is kicking off the events Saturday with a service project in Fayetteville, and ending the night with its sold-out 27th Annual Recommitment Celebration at the library.

Lindsey Leverett-Higgins, president of the MLK Council, said Saturday night’s celebration will feature Dr. Cornel West and will help fund the MLK Council’s mission to continue the legacy and dream of Dr. King. This year, they’re giving out 31 scholarships to high school and undergraduate students, so they can pursue higher education, which she says is a feat very personal to her.

“I went to college with scholarships and that was my way to pay for my undergraduate education… and to know that I have an opportunity to work to raise funds to pay it forward so that we can provide those same opportunities for students in our community. It definitely gives you the warm fuzzy feelings,” said Leverett-Higgins.

Leverett-Higgins encourages others to attend other events throughout the weekend as well. The MLK Council is also holding Sunday’s Memorial Service at St. James Missionary Baptist Church, or the non-profit’s Freedom March on Monday at the corner of MLK Boulevard and Razorback Road.

You can check out the full list of the MLK Council’s events here:

Northwest Arkansas Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Council events

“It means creating a space where all people feel welcome. When I think about the work that Dr. King did, he wasn’t just about doing work in the black and African American community. He wanted to see a difference made, he wanted to see rights provided for people of all colors, for people of all communities. Lindsey Leverett-Higgins, president, NWA Council

There are quite a few other organizations inviting the community to honor Dr. King over the next few days as well. Below are some on Saturday, Jan. 14:

9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – Mulberry residents along with other Arkansas communities will step up to serve as volunteers on the annual Martin Luther King, Jr., holiday. Local community volunteers will accept donations of shelf-stable food items and hygiene products in the parking lot at the intersection of Hwy 64 & Hwy 215.

– Mulberry residents along with other Arkansas communities will step up to serve as volunteers on the annual Martin Luther King, Jr., holiday. Local community volunteers will accept donations of shelf-stable food items and hygiene products in the parking lot at the intersection of Hwy 64 & Hwy 215. 11:15 a.m. – All ages are welcome to honor the life of Martin Luther King Jr. with stories and songs that celebrate unity, peace, and kindness at the Bentonville Public Library’s ‘I have a dream’ Storytime.

Events on Sunday, Jan. 15:

5 p.m. – The community is invited to a Concert of Prayer hosted by the University of Arkansas Fort Smith at James Missionary Baptist Church.

More celebrations on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

7:30 a.m. – UAFS is hosting an MLK Day Breakfast and Panel Discussion: Crossing the Bridge Over Troubled Waters, Fostering Community-Based Solutions at Elm Grove Community.

– UAFS is hosting an MLK Day Breakfast and Panel Discussion: Crossing the Bridge Over Troubled Waters, Fostering Community-Based Solutions at Elm Grove Community. 9:30 a.m. – UAFS is hosting a Symbolic march around MLK park

– UAFS is hosting a Symbolic march around MLK park 10 a.m. – Multiple residents and business owners in Crawford County will step up to serve as volunteers on the annual Martin Luther King, Jr., holiday. Crawford County Adult Education Center will install a mini food pantry and host an unveiling at the Crawford County Adult Education Center in Van Buren.

Leverett-Higgins said if you aren’t able to attend any events, you can continue pushing Dr. King’s legacy forward by creating welcoming spaces in your own community.