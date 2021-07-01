Fundraisers giving back to Pea Ridge PD and Officer Apple’s family

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Many individuals and businesses around Northwest Arkansas are aiming to help the Pea Ridge Police Department and the family of Officer Kevin Apple, who was killed in the line of duty last weekend. Below is a list of fundraisers and programs aiming to give back.

7brew Blue Apple RedBull

7Brew Coffee will release a special, limited-run drink in order of Officer Apple called The Blue Apple RedBull.

For every iced or blended Blue Apple RedBull ordered, 7Brew says they will donate $1.00 to the Officer Apple Fund at the 2nd St. Rogers and Bentonville locations.

Cash donation jars will also be available at each window of the two locations for those who would like an alternative option.

NWA Adopt-A-Cop Event

NWA Adopt-A-Cop will host a fundraiser festival for Pea Ridge Police Department Saturday, July 3 at 181 S. Mantegani Rd. in Tontitown.

Project leaders say there will be shaved ice, bounce houses, axe throwing and firework sales.

All proceeds, including 100% of NWA Adopt-A-Cop’s firework sales, will be donated to Pea Ridge PD

Grafitee Officer Apple EOW Shirt

Graffitee LLC in Bentonville has created T Shirts honoring Office Apple featuring a thin blue line design and Officer Apple’s badge number, 1212.

Shirts are available online for $23.99 and all proceeds will be donated to Pea Ridge PD and Officer Apple’s family.

Grafitee is a local producer based in Northwest Arkansas.

Arvest Bank donation account

Pea Ridge Fraternal Order of Police has a donations account set up in memory of Officer Apple.

Those who wish to donate can stop by any Arvest location and ask to donate to the Pea Ridge Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 88 relief account.

FOP leaders said all money donated to that account will be put towards all the needs of Officer Apple’s family.