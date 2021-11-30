Funeral arrangements set for fallen Benton County Sheriff’s Deputy

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Funeral arrangements have been made for Deputy Joshua Pierson, who died from COVID-19 complications last week. The service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2 at the Cross Church Pinnacle Hills.

There will be seats available to the public inside the sanctuary with reserved seating for the family, Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies and employees, as well as other employees of Benton County.

According to a news release, the funeral procession will start from the parking lot at the Benton County Sheriff’s Office in Bentonville at 9:45 a.m. All Law Enforcement, Fire and EMS personnel should be present at 9 a.m.

The procession will loop through the Sheriff’s Office back parking lot and exit out onto Southwest 14th Street and proceed to North Walton Boulevard before turning north to West Central Avenue.

They will go through downtown Bentonville, past the Benton County Courthouse and Benton County Administration, before continuing on West Central to Interstate 49.

On I-49, the procession will take exit 83 and head toward Cross Church.

The funeral is open to the public. For anyone unable to attend, there will be a live stream here.

The family requests a donation to the Benton County Sheriff’s Fraternal Order of Police Loge #89 be made instead of flowers. Donations can be made via Venmo to @BCSO-FOP-89.