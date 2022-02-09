GARFIELD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Community members gathered Tuesday night at the NEBCO Community Building to learn more about the possibility of the historic Garfield Elementary being shut down.

The school is part of the Rogers School District. The current building was built in the 1940s, but the school has operated continuously since 1885.

Rogers Superintendent Dr. Marlin Berry said Tuesday was the first of many conversations to come on the future of the school. However, he said the current school building is not sustainable.

This conversation isn’t new for the people in Garfield. Several community members stood up at Tuesday’s meeting to let it be known that when the school was on the verge of being shut down several decades ago, the community rallied and was able to stop that from happening.

Seeing this conversation come back up now is still hard, nonetheless.

“I was mainly in shock because that’s the main school where I grew up,” said Victor Hallberg, a former student of Garfield Elementary. “I love that school.”

That’s a sentiment and a story shared by many in the Garfield community. The elementary school is a thread connecting the people in Garfield.

“I think it’s a staple to our community and Garfield,” said Brooke Taylor, whose daughters recently went to Garfield Elementary, as she did in the 1980s. “The neat thing is that two of my teachers were still there from 30 years ago and my daughters got to have them as teachers. They stay there that long because it is such a great place.”

“It doesn’t feel like a small school in that aspect of the education,” said Victor’s mom Sara Davis. “The students get a higher quality of education because they have that connection with the teacher. They’re not just a number.”

But some numbers can’t be avoided, like how the current school building does not meet ADA accessibility codes. Legislation passed by the state says all schools must be fully accessible by 2024. It would take millions of dollars to bring the current school building up to that standard, which Dr. Berry said in the meeting is not economical for a school that only serves about 100 students.

The school had to submit its 2022 Master Facilities Plan to the state to get partnership funds for 2023-2025.

“All the projects that we might have in the coming years are on it, and one of those is to build a new elementary school,” said Dr. Berry.

The plan specifically talks about the Garfield Elementary building and how it’s no longer sustainable to keep the building. A big concern for people in Garfield is the future of the building, which is a WPA Historic building. The master plan said the school district does not want to demolish it, but rather sell it or give it back to the city of Garfield so it can be turned into a museum or community center.

But the question still remains, what will happen to the kids in the Garfield community if the school is shut down? The Rogers School District has land at the corner of 2nd Street and Stratton Road in Rogers for a future elementary school. However, this would require a whole other separate set of school board meetings and votes for it to be deemed the replacement for Garfield Elementary.

However, the possibility still causes concern for parents about kids being on the bus longer. This plot of land at Stratton Road is a 15 minute drive from Garfield.

“The zoned area for Garfield is very large and right now there are kids being bused 20 to 30 minutes and that’s only if it were a direct drive, there’s other kids being picked up making it an hour-long bus ride,” said Taylor. “Adding additional time to make it to Stratton Road would really change these students’ days.”

“For him (Victor) to get to school because of busing into town, they get on at 6 in the morning,” said Davis.

People learned from Dr. Berry at the meeting that a new option came on the table that could make a good compromise.

“It’s been brought up to the board, could we donate some land to put the new school up here,” said Dr. Berry, who couldn’t give us any more details about who donated the land or how big of a piece of property it is because this was just presented to the board last week.

Many at Tuesday’s meeting understood that the current school building won’t be viable for much longer, but they felt taking the school away from the community completely would be detrimental to the future of the city.

Several brought up the point that families move to communities for job opportunities and good schools for their kids, and as Northwest Arkansas and Benton County continue to grow, not having a school in Garfield could render the city obsolete. Some acknowledged that families already send their kids to Pea Ridge Schools after they leave Garfield Elementary because it’s closer and still has that smaller school feel.

People wanted to know, could the Rogers School District build a new school in Garfield and redistrict parts of the east side of Rogers and Avoca so that more kids can go to Garfield, which could make having a school out there more worth the school district’s money and resources?

Dr. Berry said these are all very good points and things they would consider in making decisions moving forward, but he reiterated this is still very early on in the process and nothing is set in stone at this time. He said the Arkansas Board of Education has to give its blessing on any facility proposals before RSD can begin making plans.

So now it’s a waiting game for those in the Garfield community, as the future of their school remains in the balance.

“Helene, what about you? How would you feel if they built another elementary school instead?” asked Davis of her daughter, who is currently a student at Garfield Elementary. “Sad,” Helene replied.