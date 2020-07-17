Garfield man sentenced to 106 years for child sex crimes

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 77-year-old Garfield man was sentenced to 106 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to multiple sex crimes related to children on July 2.

Richard Goad Sr. agreed to plead guilty to distributing sexual conduct images involving a child, engaging children in sexual explicit conduct, rape, and sexually grooming a child.

Goad Sr. was arrested in September 2019 after an investigation by Benton County Sheriff’s detectives.

A forensic investigation of a phone owned by Goad Sr. uncovered 25 images/videos depicting child pornography.

He pleaded guilty to raping a 10-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl.

Goad Sr. is to serve 1272 months total for all offenses.