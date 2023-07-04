GENTRY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)— Family, friends, and vendors across the state of Arkansas come out to celebrate the annual Gentry Freedom Fest for the Fourth of July.

With a car show, Little Miss and Older Miss pageants, food trucks, bouncy inflatables, vendors and a camel, there is so much in store for attendees at the Freedom Fest.

For Bella Vista vendor and owner of Queeny’s Closet, Amy Casey, says this is her first year being part of the event. She hopes to spread the word about her business.

“I love being an American. This is the day of our independence and just and that’s one of the reasons why I am a small business owner here to freely do what I can as an American. So that’s one of the things about Freedom Fest that means a lot to me,” said Casey.

But for Gentry natives, Callie Jordan and Olivia Nations, this event has become their Fourth of July tradition.

“I look forward to watch the pageant and hang out with my friends,” said Jordan.

“I also like watching the fireworks at night,” said Nations.

You can even listen to a few local bands play up until the fireworks show. Attendees are looking forward to next year’s celebration.