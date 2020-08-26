Gentry man arrested, accused of making moonshine

GENTRY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Gentry man has been arrested after police say he was illegally manufacturing moonshine on a neighbor’s property.

Roger Dale Boyer, 62, is charged with illicit manufacture, possession, and transportation of a still — a Class D felony — and misdemeanor possession or sale of untaxed intoxicating liquor, according to an arrest warrant filed in the Benton County Circuit Court.

According to police, on June 22, 2020, officers with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 22796 Cherokee Road in Gentry in a search for stolen property from residences around the area.

Police received consent from the property owner to search the area, and, in the course of investigating, witnessed the top of a structure in the bottom of a hollow.

After walking down to investigate, officers witnessed “what appeared to be an alcohol still, used in the distilling of alcohol” in front of a trailer.

The still reportedly had three hot water heaters linked in tandem, with two 20-pound propane tanks attached to the heating elements at the bottom of each tank. Copper water lines ran from the water heaters to a stainless-steel canister immediately to the side of them, and attached to each was a copper ‘worm’ coiled in a blue, 55-gallon barrel filled with water. A spigot was inserted at the bottom of the barrel to drain the condensed alcohol.

While waiting for Criminal Investigation Division and Alcoholic Beverage Control agents to arrive, police say they were confronted by a man identified himself as Lance Boyer, also known as ‘Cork.’ Lance Boyer asked why police were in the hollow, and a deputy responded by asking if he knew what was in the trailer.

Lance Boyer allegedly said it was where his brother, Roger Boyer, makes his moonshine. The report notes that the Boyer’s live on the property next to where the still was found, with wiring going from the trailer to the Boyer’s property.

Roger Boyer eventually arrived home from work and spoke with an ABC agent, asking if his still was illegal even though it wasn’t currently in operation. The agent said it was and quoted a state statute. Police say Boyer was subsequently read his Miranda Rights and asked for an attorney before answering any questions.

Detectives arrived on scene and photographed the still and trailer. On the door of the trailer was a lock saying, ‘Property of Dale.’

Police say that upon further investigation they discovered Roger Boyer’s middle name is Dale.

The lock was cut and, inside, police located 15 liters of “assorted untaxed alcohol”, approximately five gallons of unbottled alcohol in 2.5 gallon buckets, and another evaporation coil inside a blue, 55-gallon barrel.

Under direction of ABC, the two copper coils, stainless-steel canister, and three liters of untaxed alcohol were seized for evidence purposes.

Boyer is currently out of jail on a bond of $1500.