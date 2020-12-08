George’s workers walk out of Springdale plant in protest

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A group of workers walked out of the George’s Inc. poultry plant on Kansas Street in Springdale on Tuesday.
The walkout was prompted by George’s ending staggered shifts and concerns over lack of social distancing measures at the plant, according to Olivia Paschal, a reporter for Facing South.
Venceremos, a local poultry workers’ rights organization, streamed the walkout on its Facebook page:
“Poultry workers from the George’s plant in Springdale, AR are walking out demanding safe working conditions. They want the company to allow them to practice social distancing, sanitation, and wage increase for all workers equally,” the group said in its Facebook post.
