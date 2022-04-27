BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart+ announced Wednesday it is expanding its fuel discount program by adding a bigger discount per gallon and expanding the lineup of participating fuel stations.

Starting today, April 27, Walmart+ members will receive an instant discount of up to 10 cents on every gallon of fuel they purchase at more than 14,000 Exxon and Mobil stations across the country.

Along with the 10 cents per gallon at Exxon and Mobil locations, Walmart said its members can receive five to 10 cents off per gallon at select Walmart and Murphy USA stations. Member pricing is also available at more than 500 Sam’s Club locations.

“Ninety-one percent of our customers are aware of the increased prices at the pump and nearly half of those told us they are changing behaviors because of them,” said Chris Cracchiolo, senior vice president & general manager of Walmart+. “More access to a bigger discount will make a difference for our customers. We want Walmart+ to help our customers save time and money, not only when shopping with us, but throughout their day. We’re excited to continue to find new ways to deliver for them.”

The press release notes extending the availability of Walmart+ benefits at Exxon and Mobil stations is just one of the many Walmart+ perks that help members save money. Other benefits and offerings include a newly added six months of Spotify Premium at no cost, free grocery deliveries from Walmart stores, free shipping on Walmart.com with no order minimum, Scan & Go contactless checkout and more, the Bentonville retailer said.

“We welcome Walmart+ members to Exxon and Mobil’s 12,000 plus stations across the country and look forward to giving them 10 cents off per gallon,” said Bill Barenborg, US Marketing Manager, ExxonMobil. “We know that families want to maximize their budgets and look forward to helping them do just that while filling up with Synergy™ fuel technology that helps improve fuel economy, protect engines and enables better vehicle responsiveness.”

For more information on the program, visit Walmart.com/plus.