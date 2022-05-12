BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A pair of writers and documentarians screened their film in Bentonville Wednesday as part of the annual Heartland Summit.

The HBO documentary, “Our Towns” was shown, which was created by James and Deborah Fallows, who spent years traveling the U.S. and visiting small towns to examine what American life is truly like.

The message of the book-turned documentary was hopeful, with co-author of “Our Towns” saying, “American life looked much more resilient city by city and region by region than it does on the national political level. And our consciousness at this time should reflect more of this local level renewal.”

The Heartland Summit is the flagship event for Heartland Forward, a “think tank” focused on stimulating economic growth in middle America.

The event is set to continue Thursday at the Momentary with a concert featuring two-time Grammy winners The Old Crow Medicine Show.