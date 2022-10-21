SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Halloween is 10 days away, and if you haven’t put together a costume yet, one local nonprofit might be a perfect place to start.

The Springdale Goodwill store manager, Christy Jaro, said you can find a costume at one of the Goodwill stores and know your purchase is helping the community.

Jaro said the money you spend at Goodwill helps fund its education programs that help Arkansans 19 and older get their high school diploma or training needed for their careers. She said the nonprofit also works with those who are coming out of prison to get back on their feet by offering them jobs.

You can read more about Goodwill’s mission here.

Jaro said removing these barriers wouldn’t be possible without donations, which she says are needed right now.

“We’ve had a lot of shoppers purchase a lot of our winter clothing, so we can barely replenish the shelves with what we’ve got. We’re getting a lot of summer stuff in our donations, but we’re not getting as many winter, so we could really use that,” said Jaro.

Even though the stores could use some more winter items, Jaro said there’s a large selection when it comes to costumes because you can find pieces to do it yourself and the Springdale location is stocked with more than 100 kids’ Halloween costumes.

If you’re in need of costume inspiration, Goodwill has put together some looks on its Tik Tok and on its lookbook here.

Goodwill is also having its annual costume contest. Goodwill shoppers can submit entries starting now through Nov. 2 and the entries will be posted on its Instagram and Facebook pages. The photo with the most likes wins a $50 Goodwill gift card.

Northwest Arkansas Goodwills are open seven days a week.