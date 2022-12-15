ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Goodwill Industries announced it is holding a hiring event to attract potential employees for a variety of positions.

According to a press release, those interested could be hired as cashiers, retail associates, and production associates at the North and South Dixieland locations in Rogers. Goodwill says it will be conducting interviews and hiring on the spot.

The event will take place on Dec. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4301 S. Dixieland Rd in Rogers.

Those interested in applying can also do so online at goodwillar.org.