GOSHEN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) โ€” According to the City of Goshen, Mayor Cathy Oliver submitted her resignation letter to the Goshen City Attorney Thursday.

According to the city, her resignation will need to go before the city council where they will determine if they will accept her resignation.

Oliver was elected in December 2018 after running against former Goshen Police Chief Zeb Rone. Oliver defeated Rone 49 votes (64 percent) to Roneโ€™s 28 votes (36 percent) in the December 2018 runoff election.