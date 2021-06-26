Gov. Hutchinson orders flags to fly at half-staff in memory of fallen Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Saturday, Governor Asa Hutchinson ordered the United States flag and the Arkansas state flag to fly at half-staff to honor the memory of Pea Ridge Officer Kevin Apple, who was killed in the line of duty.

Officer Apple was a 23-year veteran of law enforcement and served Pea Ridge for the past three years.

Governor Hutchinson released this statement with the order: