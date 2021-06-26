Gov. Hutchinson orders flags to fly at half-staff in memory of fallen Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Saturday, Governor Asa Hutchinson ordered the United States flag and the Arkansas state flag to fly at half-staff to honor the memory of Pea Ridge Officer Kevin Apple, who was killed in the line of duty.

Officer Apple was a 23-year veteran of law enforcement and served Pea Ridge for the past three years.

Governor Hutchinson released this statement with the order:

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Pea Ridge police officer Kevin Apple. My prayers are with Officer Apple’s family and the entire Pea Ridge community during this time.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers