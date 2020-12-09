Gov. Hutchinson holds closed door meeting with community leaders in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson will host a meeting on Wednesday with community leaders at The Jones Center in Springdale, according to the governor’s office.

The purpose of the meeting is to “focus attention and develop local action plans to fight the current surge of COVID-19 in Arkansas.”

The meeting, which is by invitation only and not open to the public, will be held in the auditorium at 10 a.m.

The governor’s office did not provide a list of expected attendees.

A media availability will follow the meeting, but cameras and reporters will not be allowed inside the room.