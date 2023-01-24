LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has activated the Arkansas National Guard winter weather support team to aid with potential severe snow on Jan. 24.

The support team comes from the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade to support Arkansas State Police Troop L in Lowell until road conditions improve.

The governor’s office says each support team consists of a five-person team, including one NCO and four Guardsmen, and a Humvee with communications equipment. They will operate around the clock until no longer needed, according to a release.

Each team will reportedly travel ASP-designated roads to assist motorists and help motorists to safety. Teams are not authorized to recover privately owned or commercial vehicles. If the need arises, teams are permitted to recover first responder emergency vehicles to a safe area if they are able to do so.

ASP will determine when support is no longer needed.