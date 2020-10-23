Governor Hutchinson turns in absentee ballot in Bentonville

FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2018 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting in Washington. Arkansas lawmakers have sent the governor legislation banning most abortions 18 weeks into a woman’s pregnancy, a prohibition that could be the strictest in the country. The House on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, gave final approval by an 86-1 vote to the bill, which Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he supports. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson turned in an absentee ballot from his vehicle in Bentonville on Friday, according to a post from the Arkansas governor’s Twitter account.

“I voted absentee from my vehicle today in Bentonville,” the Republican governor tweeted. “It is exciting to see democracy at work & it continues to be a large turnout. Election clerks are doing a great job.”

Hutchinson told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Monday that he plans to vote for President Donald Trump’s reelection.