Governor Hutchinson turns in absentee ballot in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson turned in an absentee ballot from his vehicle in Bentonville on Friday, according to a post from the Arkansas governor’s Twitter account.
“I voted absentee from my vehicle today in Bentonville,” the Republican governor tweeted. “It is exciting to see democracy at work & it continues to be a large turnout. Election clerks are doing a great job.”
Hutchinson told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Monday that he plans to vote for President Donald Trump’s reelection.