FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Northwest Arkansas-based coffee chain is joining in on the Miracles & Magic Radiothon.

When you stop by any Northwest Arkansas 7Brew today and grab a drink, a portion of sales will go towards Arkansas Children’s Northwest.

An Arkansas Children’s Northwest Auxiliary member, Stephanie Riffle, said the hospital doesn’t refuse care to anyone. So your direct donation or coffee purchase can help this care continue.

Riffle said she’s donating because she has seen the difference it can make for kids firsthand.

“So anywhere from a broken arm to the cancer someone may have, we’re taking care of them here locally instead of them driving down to Little Rock,” said Riffle.

Throughout Friday, October 7, you can call 479-455-KIDS or grab a 7Brew drink to contribute to the radiothon. The chain is contributing portions of its sales until it closes 11 p.m.