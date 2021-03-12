Gravette demolished its old City Hall and police building

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gravette’s old City Hall and Police Department buildings are now demolished, as of Friday, March 12.

The building on Highway 59 will be converted to a Taco Bell.

City of Gravette Communications Director Mallory Weaver said the move will grow Gravette’s economy.

“Coming back to Main Street feels really natural for us. We feel like it’s gonna have a great impact on our local businesses and allow more traffic to come to some of our Main Street businesses,” said Weaver.

The new 10,000 square-foot building will house both agencies and will be located on Main Street.

The police department is temporarily located at 1512 Hwy. 72 and City Hall is at 110 2nd Ave. SE.