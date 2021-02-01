Gravette Fire Department is looking for volunteers

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Gravette is looking for volunteer firefighters who can help with medical and fire calls.

The department is responsible for 56-square miles.

The Gravette Fire Department (GFD) volunteers receive fire and medical training, along with regular on the job training.

The volunteers are paid per call and receive some retirement benefits through the Arkansas Local Police and Fire (LOPFI) retirement benefit system.

Applicants must pass a background check, live within five miles of the department’s response area, be at least 18 years old, and have a valid driver’s license.

GRAVETTE FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO THE FOLLOWING:

Wildland and structure fires

Motor vehicle crashes

Hazardous materials

Hazardous conditions

Gas leaks

Various rescues

Medical calls

And additional calls

Gravette Fire Department photos. Used with permission.

The department responds to nearly 800 calls a year, and in 2020 completed more than 4,300 training hours. Nearly $1.9 million structures were saved within the fire district in 2020, according to the GFD.

IF this is a job for you, call 479-787-6600 or stop by the fire stations at 309 First Ave. NW, during regular business hours.