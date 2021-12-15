Gravette Fire Department receives $15,000 grant

Gravette Fire Department.

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Gravette Fire Department was awarded $15,000 in a matching grant from the Rural Community Grant Program of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, Division of Rural Services, according to a news release.

The department said the funds will be used to purchase new turnout gear.

“As a combination career and volunteer department, equipping volunteers with appropriate gear is essential for their protection. The new gear that will be purchased is comprised of a lighter weight material which helps reduce firefighter fatigue. Turnout gear must be replaced every ten years to ensure the safety of firefighters,” the release said.

Career and volunteer firefighters help cover 57 square miles of both city and county response areas for the fire district.

