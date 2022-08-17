GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Gravette fire and police departments will be holding a 9/11 remembrance ceremony to honor the fallen firefighters in New York City after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Chief David Orr will speak until 8:59 a.m. when the first tower fell. At this time all emergency vehicles will turn on their lights and personnel will stand at attention for three minutes and 43 seconds to honor the 343 firefighters who died.

The ceremony is expected to last 15 minutes. It will be held at Harps Food Stores in Gravette, Ark., located at 200 First Ave.