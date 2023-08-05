GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Multiple fire crews responded to a large structure fire in Gravette that left firefighters and civilians injured late Friday night, according to a Facebook post.

Crews responded to the fire at the 16000 block of Highway 72 around 11 p.m. and crews were still on the scene as of 12:23 a.m. Saturday morning.

There were a “few firefighters that sustained minor injuries”, according to the post.

Gravette Fire Chief David Orr said in a Facebook comment, “We had one firefighter go to the hospital over a concussion after a ceiling collapse. He’s home recovering now.”

Some civilians were taken to the emergency department with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was given.