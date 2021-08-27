Gravette first responders going head-to-head in Boots and Badges blood drive

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gravette first responders went head to head to help ease a critical blood shortage in Northwest Arkansas.

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks partnered with Gravette Police and Fire Departments for its “Boots and Badges Blood Drive” on Friday.

Donors were able to donate in support of firefighters or police officers with the goal of receiving the most units of blood.

Andrea Johnson with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks says holding these drives is a fun way to get the blood that’s crucial to the community.

“We are the sole provider of every drop of blood,” said Johnson. “Especially right now during the pandemic, it’s just become increasingly hard to recruit donors to come out and come to us.”

