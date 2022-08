GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Phillips 66 ASK Gravette Gas Station announced Thursday it will be donating all proceeds from its deli toward 300 backpacks for students this school year.

The fundraiser will run for 24 hours on Friday, Aug. 5. The station encourages the community to come out and grab some food to help support students.

ASK Gravette is located at 108 1st Ave SE in Gravette.