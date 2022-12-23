GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The results are in for the Gravette holiday decorating contest!

Homes across the city competed for the top three spots and a chance to win a Visa gift card from the Bank of Gravette.

Here are the winners:

#1 701 2nd Ave. SE

#2 402 Detroit St. NE.

#3 Tie between 707 2nd Ave SW and 507 5th Ave. SE.

An honorable mention goes to 686 Limekiln Rd.

A full list of home winners and runner-ups can be found on this map created for Google. Pictures are available in the slideshow below.