Gravette man arrested for exposing himself to kids

Northwest Arkansas News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man from Gravette was arrested for exposing himself to several groups of kids.

Jeffery Otts, 45, was arrested and is facing four counts of sexual indecency with a child.

According to a probable cause report, Otts was reportedly seen on December 29 driving by a home and making a sexual gesture toward a juvenile.

After police were notified of the car’s description, Otts was located by Gravette police and a traffic stop was conducted on January 5.

Otts stated to police that he did make the sexual gesture towards the juveniles.

He also stated that over the past 30 days, he had been driving through the neighborhood and approaching small groups of girls under the age of 10.

Otts admitted to exposing his genitals to several groups of kids and telling them inappropriate comments over the past 30 days.

Otts provided a written statement and was transferred to the Benton County Jail.

Otts posted a $25,000 bond and was released. His next appearance in court will be on February 16.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers