Gravette man arrested for exposing himself to kids

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man from Gravette was arrested for exposing himself to several groups of kids.

Jeffery Otts, 45, was arrested and is facing four counts of sexual indecency with a child.

According to a probable cause report, Otts was reportedly seen on December 29 driving by a home and making a sexual gesture toward a juvenile.

After police were notified of the car’s description, Otts was located by Gravette police and a traffic stop was conducted on January 5.

Otts stated to police that he did make the sexual gesture towards the juveniles.

He also stated that over the past 30 days, he had been driving through the neighborhood and approaching small groups of girls under the age of 10.

Otts admitted to exposing his genitals to several groups of kids and telling them inappropriate comments over the past 30 days.

Otts provided a written statement and was transferred to the Benton County Jail.

Otts posted a $25,000 bond and was released. His next appearance in court will be on February 16.