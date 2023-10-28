BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Gravette man is dead after a crash that took place in Benton County on Friday, according to a crash report.

Justin Holmes, 32, was driving southbound in a 2001 Chevrolet on Highway 59 just before 5:30 p.m.

Holmes’ vehicle left the roadway and struck a rock bluff on the driver’s side. After hitting the bluff, the vehicle traveled across the road and hit a guardrail with the rear bumper, according to the report.

Holmes died at the scene. The road conditions were wet at the time of the accident.

No further information was given.